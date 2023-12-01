WISH-TV crew members battle St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating competitors

We have some exciting guests joining us: Joey Chestnut, the number-one-ranked competitive eater, Miki Sudo, the number-three-ranked competitive eater, and Nick Wehry, the number-four-ranked competitive eater.

They joined us to discuss the 10th Annual St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship, which is a highlight of the Big Ten Football Championship Festivities, taking place on South Street this Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at 3 p.m.

Huse Culinary is an upscale restaurant and retail food group based in Indianapolis.

They own and operate six restaurants and four restaurant brands, including the iconic St. Elmo Steak House.

Since 1902, St. Elmo Steak House has been renowned for its perfectly aged steaks, tender pork chops, superb guest service, and its world-famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail®.

Additionally, the St. Elmo Steak House online store offers retail sauces, condiments, and adult beverages sold nationwide.

Indiana Sports Corp, founded in 1979, is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to bringing premier sporting events to Indiana to drive economic vitality, build a vibrant community, and foster civic pride.

They also provide positive, sports-related opportunities for youth in the community.

Major League Eating oversees all professional eating contests worldwide, including the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship.

They help sponsors develop and execute world-class eating events in various food disciplines, providing entertainment and media exposure.