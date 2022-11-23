Life.Style.Live!

WISH-TV hosts community blood drive today

Circle City Broadcasting and WISH-TV are partnering with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana for a blood drive on Wednesday.

The blood drive will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot behind the WISH studios at 1950 N. Meridian Street in Indianapolis — just look for the donation bus!

Those who donate will receive a $15 e-gift card while supplies last.

Donations collected during Wednesday’s blood drive will help accident victims, premature babies, patients with sickle cell disease or cancer, and others who need blood transfusions to stay alive or healthy.

Versiti says donated blood is usually used by a patient within one to two days after donation, but it can be stored safely for 42 days until it is needed.

Who can donate

All donors must be 17 or older and in good general health. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate.

Donors with all blood types are welcome, but those with Type O-positive or O-negative blood are most in demand. Type O-positive is the most common blood type, while people with Type O-negative blood are considered “universal donors” and can give blood safely to patients with any blood type.