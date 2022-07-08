Life.Style.Live!

WISH-TV Night at Indy Eleven: TWO games for the price of one!

Tomorrow is WISH-TV Night at Indy Eleven, and John Koulder from Indy Eleven and Zeke the mascot stopped by to tell us more!

There will be two games against Detroit City FC at IUPUI Carroll Stadium for 1 price!

Women’s USL W League match kicks off at 2:00 pm (gates open at 1:00 pm)

They are looking to break the attendance record for a women’s soccer game in Indiana – 4,137 fans saw Mia Hamm and the U.S. Women’s National Team defeat France in an exhibition match at Kuntz Stadium back in 1996.

The team is trying to end the regular season UNDEFEATED! (currently 9 wins & 2 draws)

Men’s game kicks off at 7:00 pm

When gates open at 6:00 pm, the first 500 fans age 21+ can receive a free BetRivers tee-shirt

Saturday marks the first game against a new regional rival in Detroit City FC, which has been in existence since 2012 but began play in the USL Championship this season

Tickets are available for purchase here and more information can be found here.

WISH-TV is the official media partner of Indy Eleven.