WISH-TV partners with NCAA ‘Readers Become Leaders’ program

As part of a broader push to improve literacy rates in Indiana, the state is requiring teacher preparation programs to use curriculums based in the science of reading by 2024. If they don’t, they risk losing the right to describe themselves as “accredited” programs. (Provided Photo/Maxine Wallace for Chalkbeat)

WISH-TV is excited to announce its continued partnership with the NCAA Readers Become Leaders program, which fosters a love for reading among third-graders as they transition from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.”

Our I Love to Read Challenge is designed to inspire friendly classroom competition, focusing on individual effort and collaborative achievements.

Responding to valuable feedback, this year’s Challenge will feature a double-elimination bracket-style contest to bring out the best in your students.

Parents of third-graders in Central Indiana are encouraged to encourage their child’s teacher to participate.

The challenge is open to third-grade classrooms in various WISH-TV viewing area counties. Registration will remain open until Friday, December 22nd.

We hope that all participating students will develop a lifelong passion for reading.

Whether your child participates in the Challenge or not, WISH-TV encourages everyone to grab a favorite book or explore a new one at their local library.

Let’s go on this exciting reading journey together! Click HERE for complete rules and the timeline for the I Love to Read Challenge.