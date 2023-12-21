WISH-TV partners with NCAA ‘Readers Become Leaders’ program
WISH-TV is excited to announce its continued partnership with the NCAA Readers Become Leaders program, which fosters a love for reading among third-graders as they transition from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.”
Our I Love to Read Challenge is designed to inspire friendly classroom competition, focusing on individual effort and collaborative achievements.
Responding to valuable feedback, this year’s Challenge will feature a double-elimination bracket-style contest to bring out the best in your students.
Parents of third-graders in Central Indiana are encouraged to encourage their child’s teacher to participate.
The challenge is open to third-grade classrooms in various WISH-TV viewing area counties. Registration will remain open until Friday, December 22nd.
We hope that all participating students will develop a lifelong passion for reading.
Whether your child participates in the Challenge or not, WISH-TV encourages everyone to grab a favorite book or explore a new one at their local library.
Let’s go on this exciting reading journey together! Click HERE for complete rules and the timeline for the I Love to Read Challenge.