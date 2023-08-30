WISH-TV’s Drew Blair to emcee 2023 Indy Ultimate

Indy Ultimate, presented by the Indiana Sports Corp, is an exciting downtown adventure run/walk that offers participants a unique way to explore Indianapolis. Sam Reel, Communications Coordinator from Indiana Sports Corp, joined us this morning to share more information.

Indy Ultimate is not just your average 5k run/walk. For a reasonable $35 per person, attendees get to experience the heart of Indianapolis in an affordable way. This event stands out because it’s not just about running; it’s about the unforgettable activities along the way. Reel shared more information about activations, food and drink sampling, and the chance to run the bases at Victory Field, which is an experience you won’t find in a typical 5k.

Additionally, with the new Bicentennial Unity Plaza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as a highlight on the route, there’s something for everyone, from sports enthusiasts to culture seekers, making Indy Ultimate a must-do event.

WISH-TV’s Drew Blair, the emcee, discussed what makes Indy Ultimate different from other 5k runs and walks. It’s not just a race; it’s a journey through Indianapolis, taking participants to iconic sports venues, arts and culture sites, and city landmarks.

This event encapsulates the spirit of Indiana Sports Corp, a not-for-profit organization committed to bringing premier sporting events to Indiana.

Founded in 1979, the organization plays a vital role in driving economic vitality, fostering a vibrant community with civic pride, and creating positive opportunities for youth through sports.

It’s a win-win for the city and its residents, showcasing the vibrant and active spirit of Indianapolis. For more information, visit IndianaSportsCorp.org and get ready to explore Indy in a whole new way with Indy Ultimate.