WISH-TV’s Gr8 Paper Push joins forces with Teachers’ Treasures

Get ready to make an impact with the Gr8 Paper Push as WISH-TV joins forces with Teachers’ Treasures, a free store for educators, for the ninth consecutive year. With the increasing demand for school supplies, teachers often find themselves spending their own hard-earned money, an average of $800-$1,200 per year, to support students who lack the necessary materials for their studies. The Gr8 Paper Push aims to alleviate this burden by providing much-needed school supplies to classrooms in need. For every $1 donated, Teachers’ Treasures can distribute a remarkable $15 worth of school supplies, making your contribution go a long way in supporting students and educators alike. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of a meaningful cause. Visit the donation link HERE to make a difference and empower students with the tools they need to succeed in their education.