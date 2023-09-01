WISH-TV’s Patty Spitler inducted into Silver Circle

Today is a momentous occasion as we come together to celebrate Patty Spitler’s induction into the prestigious Silver Circle. The Silver Circle is not just an award; it is a distinguished society of honor that recognizes the remarkable contributions of television professionals who have dedicated 25 years or more to our industry. Patty’s journey in television has been marked by her unwavering commitment, tireless dedication, and the profound impact she has had on the television landscape. It is a recognition well deserved as she receives a rosewood plaque adorned with the emblematic Emmy logo—a symbol of her enduring legacy and the mark she has left on the industry.

Patty Spitler’s remarkable career has been defined by her passion, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the world of television. Her induction into the Silver Circle is a testament to her enduring influence and the significant mark she has made over the span of 25 years or more in the industry. This honor is not just an award but a celebration of her outstanding contributions, and it serves as an inspiration to all aspiring television professionals who hope to follow in her footsteps. Today, we honor Patty’s exceptional journey and celebrate her well-deserved place among the television elite in the Silver Circle.