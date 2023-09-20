Woman’s story with breast cancer to show in film ‘Just Wait’

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of inspiration and empowerment as “Just Wait” makes its highly anticipated premiere on Thursday, September 21st, at the historic Madame CJ Walker Theater.

Doors will swing open at 6 p.m., and the best part is, that admission is absolutely FREE!

This film shows the incredible journey of Jessica Johnson, who bravely shared her breast cancer diagnosis during last year’s Sista Strut walk—a powerful 3k event aimed at supporting and raising awareness for women and men of color impacted by breast cancer.

Hosting this remarkable premiere is none other than the charismatic Bj The DJ, and the film itself stars the courageous Jessica Johnson.

“Just Wait” is the brainchild of filmmaker Damani Gibson from Indy MLK Center film program 40 West Digital.

Mark your calendars and secure your spot by registering at justwaitmovie.com. This is a night you won’t want to miss!