Women & Hi Tech host Gala promoting diversity in STEM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Women & Hi Tech, an organization dedicated to empowering women in STEM fields across Indiana joined Life.Style.Live! Founded with the mission to bridge gender gaps in STEM professions, Women & Hi Tech has become a pivotal platform connecting female professionals, students, and community members in the pursuit of equitable opportunities.

“Women & Hi Tech exists to change the landscape of women represented in STEM to be equally inclusive to all,” explained Heidi Melton, Corporate Engagement Director. “Our members and sponsors span diverse STEM disciplines such as life sciences, engineering, psychology, and information technology.”

Central to their mission is the empowerment of women through various initiatives including mentorship programs, scholarships, and networking events. “We have a lot of different programs where we can mentor,” said Melton. “We pair professionals in the STEM field with our members to share insights on professional life and leadership.”

Kayci Spandau, Signature Events Director, elaborated on the organization’s upcoming flagship event, the Leading Light Awards and Scholarship Gala, scheduled for October 3rd, 2024, at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. “During this gala, we will recognize 10 outstanding individuals in the STEM industry,” Spandau stated. “These individuals are mentors, risk-takers, and champions of diversity and equity. We are also proud to announce that we will be awarding $55,000 worth of scholarships and professional grants.”

The scholarships and grants, open to undergraduates, graduates, and professionals, cover a broad spectrum of disciplines and are designed to support educational and career advancement in STEM fields. “We partner with organizations like the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana to offer specific scholarships,” explained Spandau. “For instance, if you are a Girl Scout pursuing an undergraduate degree at an Indiana college, there is a scholarship tailored for you.”

In addition to their major events, Women & Hi Tech remains actively engaged throughout the year with various networking opportunities and educational initiatives. “We have a networking event scheduled in July and are also organizing a STEM week for K-12 students,” Melton added. “Our website, womeninhtech.org, serves as a gateway for anyone looking to learn more about our organization, get involved, or seek mentorship opportunities.”

Women & Hi Tech celebrates its 25th anniversary and it encourages females interested in STEM to apply for it’s scholarship.