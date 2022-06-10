Life.Style.Live!

WonderRoad Music Festival happens at Garfield Park this weekend

Garfield Park is the place to be this weekend for the brand new WonderRoad Music Festival.

This is a festival featuring music, art, children’s activities, adventure and food! It’s happening on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Garfield Park located at 2345 Pagoda Drive Indianapolis, Indiana.

Denny Young, founder of WonderRoad, joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to share more of what you can expect from this event, how WonderRoad is helping Indy Parks with a $25,000 grant and more.

Artists performing this weekend include: Vampire Weekend, Lord Huron, Bastille, CHvches, Milky Chance and Hippo Campus.