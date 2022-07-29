Workouts at your desk with Firefighter Tim

Firefighter Tim Griffin joined us today for several exercises you can do at your desk! These are great for kids, adults, or anyone who sits at a desk during the day.
These exercises and stretches can help your shoulders and back from becoming stiff. He recommended pinching your shoulder blades back together like you have a pencil between them. Then, push your hands together and forward and backwards.
He also demonstrated several stretches for your neck. For the full instructions, watch the video above.