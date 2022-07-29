Life.Style.Live!

Workouts at your desk with Firefighter Tim

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Firefighter Tim Griffin joined us today for several exercises you can do at your desk! These are great for kids, adults, or anyone who sits at a desk during the day.

These exercises and stretches can help your shoulders and back from becoming stiff. He recommended pinching your shoulder blades back together like you have a pencil between them. Then, push your hands together and forward and backwards.

He also demonstrated several stretches for your neck. For the full instructions, watch the video above.

