World accordion champion announces attempt to break record at IMS

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the appearance of all-time driving legend Mario Andretti, along with 3-time World Accordion Champion Cory Pesaturo on Monday, May 30 during Indianapolis 500 Week as he attempts to break his own Guinness World Record.

Andretti is slated to drive the two-seater Dallara IndyCar, while Cory Pesaturo will play his custom accordion attempting to set a new Guinness World Record, for the fastest a vehicle has been driven with an on-board live performance, expected average speed will be 200 miles per hour.

Previously, Cory Pesaturo set a new Guinness World Record in 2017 for the longest accordion performance playing his accordion for over 32 hours, the event was sponsored by the RedBull Formula 1 team.

Also, in attendance to witness the feat will be one of the most renowned chassis builders in Motorsports history, Mr. Giampaolo Dallara, president of Dallara Automobili, S.p.A. and Dallara Motorsports, US. As a lifelong major motorsports enthusiast and historian, Cory Pesaturo has developed a personal friendship, over the past year, with both Mario Andretti and Giampaolo Dallara.

This Guinness World record attempt to give a live performance on board the fastest vehicle driven is particularly challenging because the accordion requires multiple human actions to play the instrument; these include both hands and arms using all the fingers while moving the accordion bellows in and out simultaneously while coping with the G-forces created by the speed of 200 miles per hour and handling the corners of the racetrack, and perhaps even reaching 220mph at the end of the straights.

