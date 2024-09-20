World Darts Championship 2024

Stowe Buntz, also known by his nickname Neon Nightmare, joined us to discuss the rising popularity of darts in North America. Thanks to its lively, party-like atmosphere, darts is gaining traction stateside, not only among players but also spectators. Families and fans often come dressed in cosplay, making it an entertaining and inclusive experience.

Buntz highlighted how darts is becoming a mainstream sensation, with over 7,500 fans packing Madison Square Garden in June for the US Darts Masters, attracting notable attendees like actor Matthew Lewis and members of the New York Jets. Meanwhile, the World Darts Championship final between Luke Humphries and 17-year-old sensation Luke Littler was the most-watched non-football event on Sky Sports, drawing a staggering 4.8 million viewers.

The Championship Darts Circuit (CDC), North America’s premier darts tour, is making its return to Brownsburg this weekend with three major events at the American Legion #331. Fans can catch the action starting Friday, September 20, and continue through Sunday, September 22. The CDC provides a platform for North America’s top darts talent and is a pathway for players to compete on the world stage.

In addition to the thrilling matches, the KJ TODAY Show will host a tailgate party on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, where darts enthusiasts and newcomers alike can join the fun. Families are welcome, and kids can also participate. For more information and tickets to the upcoming CDC Continental Cup in Philadelphia on October 18-19, visit champdarts.com.