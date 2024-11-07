Chef Craig Baker to demonstrate his culinary skills at World Food Championships

The highly anticipated World Food Championships (WFC) are finally here, bringing together some of the best chefs from around the world, including Chef Craig Baker. Known for his dedication to his craft, Baker shares the excitement for the event, which he’s been part of for more than a decade. “As far as chefs go, you can’t have a better group,” he says. “We party, we get together—it’s like a family reunion.” The event, which draws around 1,500 chefs, is a chance for culinary professionals to network, connect with peers across cities, and showcase their skills.

This year, the competition offers a chance for food enthusiasts to get involved, too, with tickets still available. For families or individuals wanting a full experience, Baker suggests planning to stay for three hours to watch the start and finish of a few categories, meet some of the world’s top barbecue chefs, and explore the vendor samplings. “It’s really a great event,” he shares, highlighting that attendees will have a unique look at both professional chefs and home cooks going head-to-head.

Baker, a seasoned competitor, will compete in the sandwich category, though he emphasizes that the sample he provided on-air is different from his final entry. “It’s a riff on a turkey and Swiss,” he explains, layering flavors like cilantro aioli and arugula on ciabatta. Each entry is meticulously judged on appearance, execution, and taste. “Taste obviously makes up the largest part of that,” Baker says, noting the intense level of preparation and skill required for these high-stakes competitions.

Despite his years in the competition, even Baker has faced unexpected challenges. Recalling one year in Dallas, he says, “My oven didn’t work. We had to convert a grill into an oven.” It’s all part of the culinary drama that keeps competitors and spectators alike on their toes.

World Food Championship with Craig Baker pt. 2

Baker also introduced a seasonal mocktail he describes as “leaning into Thanksgiving.” The drink combines apple cider and cranberry with fresh cranberries, orange, and a hint of rosemary, offering a blend of fall flavors perfect for holiday gatherings. “You can make a big batch, keep it in the crockpot, or even add a little bourbon if you like,” he says.

Reflecting on the WFC’s impact on Indianapolis, Baker emphasizes its importance. “This is like the Super Bowl of food sport,” he says, adding that it elevates the city’s culinary reputation. The event, he notes, highlights Indianapolis restaurants to a global audience of chefs and diners, which could foster lasting industry connections. “Having WFC here is a big deal,” he says, proud to represent Indianapolis on a global culinary stage.