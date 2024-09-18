World Food Championships: Circle City Sweets

Cindy Hawkins, a French-trained pastry chef and the owner of Circle City Sweets joined us to talk about her bakery, Indianapolis’ go-to spot for exquisite French pastries. Circle City Sweets has delighted the community for nearly two decades with its mouth-watering croissants, macarons, and artisanal breads.

Inside The AMP at 16 Tech, Circle City Sweets offers a full culinary experience. From the delicate, flaky layers of their famous croissants to the rich, buttery goodness of their canelés, each pastry reflects Cindy’s dedication to quality and craftsmanship.

Cindy will also be representing Team Indiana at the upcoming World Food Championships, where she will showcase her exceptional baking skills and innovative flavors.

For more information, visit circlecitysweets.com or follow Circle City Sweets on Instagram and Facebook.