World of Wheels Auto Show opens today at Indiana State Fairgrounds

The 63rd Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels, presented by Ray Skillman returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds Friday, March 25 – Sunday, 27! See Customs, Hot Rods, Trucks, Motorcycles and Lowriders on display vying for top honors and awards in the Summit Racing Equipment Show Car Series.

On Display, featured for 2022, The 1936 Ford “Cab Over Evolved,” a truck that was on display at the 2018 SEMA Show in its unfinished state; you can see the completed transformation on display at the World of Wheels Show.

The Motorama 1962 special section, features Traditional Rod & Customs with vintage car movies, slot car racing and live music throughout the weekend! Gauge Magazine Lifestyle Section that features Tuners, Mini Truck Lowriders and more, audio Sound Demos will be performed throughout the weekend.

The Pinstriper Panel Jam and Charity Auction is happening all weekend. The auction raises thousands of dollars each year for the Indiana Youth Diabetes Foundation.







Show Hours:

Friday March 25, 2022 3 pm – 9 pm

Saturday March 26, 2022 10 am – 9 pm

Sunday March 27, 2022 10 am – 6 pm

Admission:

Gate:

General Admission $20.00

Children 6-12 $8.00

Children 5 & Under Free

Discount tickets are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts Stores.

Autograph sessions include (Admission ticket does not guarantee autograph):

Chip Foose, Legendary car builder and from TV’s “Overhaulin” Saturday 1130a-530pm

Bryan Danielson, Wrestling Superstar Sunday 1pm-4pm

For more information visit, worldofwheels.com for a full schedule of activities and special sections.