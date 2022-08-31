Life.Style.Live!

NHRA U.S. Nationals begin today, Ron Capps talks World’s Biggest Drag Race

The World’s Biggest drag racing event gets underway Wednesday and runs through Monday, September 5.

Thousands of racers from the largest field in the sport are meeting at the starting line for their chance to win a prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals Wally at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Ron Capps, American NHRA Funny Car racer who owns and drives the NAPA Auto Parts Toyota Supra, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss his 67 NHRA national event wins, Indianapolis and its role in NHRA racing, Funny Cars VS Top-fuel Dragsters and more.

For more information, click here.