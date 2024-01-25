WWE star AJ Styles prepares for Royal Rumble

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. (WISH)- WWE Royal Rumble returns for another high flying year of entertainment.

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns continues to be the champion.

His title will be on the line when he faces off in a four way match against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles.

Styles is a champion in his own right having held the WWE title twice in his career, once for an entire year.

All three of Reigns’ challengers have a legitimate grudge to settle with the historic titleholder.

The Bloodline injured The Viper with a savage attack that caused him to miss a year-and-a-half of action. They also put Styles out for nearly three months. And Knight came up just short in his bid to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WWE Crown Jewel thanks to interference from The Bloodline.



Can Reigns overcome the odds and walk out of the PLE to continue his historic reign on The Road to WrestleMania? Or will one of his challengers finally take the gold from the leader of The Bloodline?