Yes, pigs do fly…Catch them at the state fair’s ‘Pork Tent’

Welcome to the heart of the State Fair’s culinary delights – the Pork Tent. With contagious enthusiasm, Dale Miller takes us on a savory journey through the tent’s irresistible offerings. The star of the show? BBQ Pig Wings. Crafted from Indiana Pork, these are truly a treat for the senses. Derived from the tender, flavorful dark meat at the bottom of the ham, BBQ Pig Wings present a unique twist on traditional barbecue. Featuring a distinctive single bone in the center, accompanied by a convenient handle, these pork wings are all about ease and indulgence – a no-fork-needed delicacy that encapsulates the spirit of finger-licking fun at the fair.

Amidst the vibrant energy of the State Fair, the Pork Tent stands as a testament to Indiana’s rich pork tradition. The BBQ Pig Wings serve as a culinary ambassador, embodying the state’s commitment to delivering bold flavors and unparalleled taste. Whether you’re a seasoned fairgoer or a first-time attendee, these savory delights promise an unforgettable experience that showcases the artistry and craftsmanship behind Indiana’s pork industry. So join Dale Miller and venture into the realm of BBQ Pig Wings – a culinary delight that epitomizes the essence of the State Fair’s festive atmosphere and culinary innovation.