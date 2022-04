Life.Style.Live!

YMCA Healthy Kids Day

Each year, for 30 years, the YMCA has hosted Healthy Kids Day events around the nation.

These events are designed to teach healthy habits to kids and families.

Trish Kitchell, vice president of youth and program development for “the Y,” joined us live Thursday to share what you need to know about Healthy Kids Day on its special anniversary.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE YMCA.