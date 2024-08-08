Yolanda Adams to headline Gospel Music Festival at Indiana State Fair

Yolanda Adams joined us to discuss her upcoming performance at the Gospel Music Festival at the Indiana State Fair.

This event is set to take place on August 18, 2024, at 7:30 PM on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.

Yolanda Adams is an American gospel singer and host of her own syndicated gospel show.

She began her career in the early 1980s as part of Houston’s Southeast Inspirational Choir, affiliated with the Church of God in Christ.

Her breakout moment came in 1987 when she signed a contract with The Sound of Gospel and released her first album, “Just As I Am.”

In 1990, Adams was discovered by producer Ben Tankard and signed to his independent label, where she released another successful album, “Through the Storm.”

Her career has been marked by numerous achievements, including being named the number one gospel artist of the decade by Billboard in 2009.

Adams has also received significant recognition for her contributions and service. In 2016, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding volunteer service.

She was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2017 and has five number-one albums on Billboard’s Top Gospel Album list.

In 2022, Adams was inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame.

During her visit, Adams shared her excitement about headlining the Gospel Music Festival and performing for her fans at the Indiana State Fair.

She reflected on her journey in gospel music and the significance of performing at such a prominent event.

