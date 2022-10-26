Life.Style.Live!

Younique Culture Boutique celebrates 8th anniversary

There’s a hidden gem in Plainfield that’s sure to “speak to you!”

Younique Culture is a boutique celebrating its 8th Birthday from October 28-30, so they’re offering 15% Off Storewide (Exclusions Apply) and 15% Off Ambre Blends (Exclusions Apply and Ambre Blends ONLY go on sale twice a year).

Also, on Saturday, Nov. 29, “Polly the PROSEC.CO Truck” will be attending from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Jennifer Sanchez, sales director, Audrey Hay, manager, Hannah Bowles, sales associate, from Younique Culture Boutique joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to show off some of the trendy fashion that’s filling their store right now.

About Younique Culture:

Younique Culture has been serving customers since 2014. We offer a wide variety of styles, sizes, accessories, and gifts! We pride ourselves in the individuality that our boutique brings. Our staff loves helping women feel beautiful and confident while getting outside of their comfort zone. We carry sizes small-3x and have a range of looks for all different body types and tastes!

Address: 2481 E Main St, Ste 170, Plainfield, IN, United States, Indiana

Phone: (317) 414-5656

For more information, click here and visit:

facebook.com/youniqueculture