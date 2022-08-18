Life.Style.Live!

Your Best Friend’s Closet women’s consignment event happens in Carmel next weekend

Your Best Friend’s Closet is a pop-up women’s consignment event coming to the Clay Terrace mall in Carmel next weekend.

They kick off the sale with a “Ladies Night Out Sip and Shop” event on Thursday, August 25. Tickets are limited.

Then the rest of the sale is open to the public on Friday, August 26 from 10 a.m. – 9 .p.m. and Saturday, August 27 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Jennifer Broering, owner/operator of Your Best Friend’s Closet, and Bianca Clivio, CFO (Chief Fashion Officer) of Your Best Friend’s Closet, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this event. Here’s more from them:

Individuals sign up to consign. They prep and price their own items and earn a minimum of 60% of their sales.

We host a 3 day pop-up and try to sell everything!

Just like other consignment stores, we check all items that come in to be sure they are current and of high quality.

This is our third sale and will be Fall/Winter focused clothing and accessories.

Consignors have the option to donate unsold items.

Your Best Friend’s Closet is Indiana’s premier women’s consignment event. A twice yearly event, held in the greater Indianapolis area, we exist to to help women declutter their home and their lives, to help women afford beautiful clothing and accessories, and to support local non-profits who bless the less fortunate.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Social Media:

facebook.com/yourbestfriendsclosetindy

instagram.com/yourbestfriendsclosetindy

your-best-friends-closet.com