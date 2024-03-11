You’re in luck! Raising Cane’s brings back Leprechaun Lemonade

Raising Cane’s, a rapidly expanding restaurant chain, has over 775 locations across 40 states, the Middle East, and Guam, with plans to add another 100 restaurants in 2024.

The company aims to become one of the top ten restaurant brands in the United States, fueled by its signature offering: crave-able chicken finger meals featuring “Cane’s Sauce,” known as the most sought-after sauce in the industry.

With a commitment to quality and flavor, Raising Cane’s has garnered a loyal following, earning a reputation for serving up delicious meals that keep customers coming back for more.

For those eager to try their seasonal specialty, Cane’s Leprechaun Lemonade, it’s available at all 775+ locations, a tradition that began in 2011 in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. 💚🍀