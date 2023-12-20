YouTube reveals top trends of 2023

YouTube has firmly established itself as the epicenter of modern pop culture, seamlessly connecting and captivating audiences across the globe.

With viewers collectively consuming over a billion hours of YouTube’s captivating content every day, the platform has transcended traditional boundaries.

It’s a vibrant ecosystem where users remix, share, parody, and form communities that extend far beyond the confines of the watch page.

As we eagerly await YouTube’s annual unveiling of the most talked-about videos and songs in the U.S., Madeline Buxton, YouTube’s Culture & Trends Manager for the US and Canada, is poised to provide an insider’s perspective on the cultural landscape of 2023.

She’ll delve into the top trending videos that had everyone buzzing, the standout songs of the year, the creators who made a significant impact, and the prevailing trends in short-form content for 2023.

Drawing from her extensive experience, which includes five years as a journalist with a focus on internet culture, including her tenure as the tech editor at Refinery29, Madeline Buxton is well-equipped to dissect the ever-evolving world of YouTube and its influence on our cultural tapestry.