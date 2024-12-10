Zaxbys: a must-visit spot for chicken lovers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’ve never eaten Zaxbys, you’re missing out! Known for its tasty chicken, flavorful sides and signature sauces, Zaxbys has quickly become a favorite spot for chicken enthusiasts. Whether you’re craving crispy tenders, juicy wings or a fresh salad, Zaxbys offers something for everyone.

“Life.Style.Live!” Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams spoke with Zaxbys’ Owner, Steve Clouse, and General Manager, Dakota Chastain, about the tasty options available at Indianapolis’ three locations.

One of the standout items at Zaxby’s is their Asian Salad, a fan favorite that has recently been brought back to the menu permanently. Featuring grilled chicken, crunchy wonton strips and fresh Asian slaw, this salad will not leave you wanting more!

For something a little more indulgent, Zax Packz are sure to fit the bill. This hearty meal includes 20 pieces of chicken, fries, toast and more—perfect for sharing with family or friends. And for those who aren’t into fries, Zaxbys potato chips are a great alternative.

Zaxbys’ menu also boasts boneless chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches and even an egg roll appetizer!

For those looking for catering, Zaxbys is an excellent option. According to Clouse, Zaxbys order as long as they are given a 24-hour notice prior to your event.

To learn more, visit www.zaxbys.com.