Zaxby’s opens new location in Camby

Zaxby’s, known for its tasty chicken dishes, has recently opened a new spot at 8168 Upland Way in Camby.

This Zaxby’s, owned by G O A T Chicken, INC, offers a range of options, including chicken fingers, sandwiches, and more.

The restaurant has a charming farmhouse-style design and can accommodate up to 56 guests for dine-in or drive-thru.

You can order from their website or app, and they also offer delivery through services like UberEats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

Steve Clouse, the owner, is thrilled to bring Zaxby’s to Camby and promises a welcoming and family-friendly experience.

Zaxby’s Camby location is set to become a part of Marion County’s dining scene, building on the success of G O A T Chicken, INC’s other Zaxby locations in Indianapolis since 2014.