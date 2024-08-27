Zionsville Gallery to showcase works by John Fletcher Strickland

Zionsville, IN – CV Art and Frame Fine Art Gallery, located at 110 S. Main St., will host a special exhibition dedicated to the late John Fletcher Strickland, from October 5 through October 12. This marks the first Indianapolis-area showing of Strickland’s eclectic art collection, which includes over 30 original pieces by the celebrated local artist and jazz musician.

The gallery will kick off the event with an opening reception on October 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to attend this free event, where they can enjoy an array of Strickland’s artwork, which ranges from vibrant portraits and abstract compositions to whimsical interpretations of everyday objects. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy complimentary beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres during the reception.

Strickland, a lifelong Indiana resident who passed away in December 2023, was known for his multifaceted contributions to the arts. In addition to his visual art, he was a professional jazz musician, poet, teacher, and devoted father. Strickland honed his musical skills under the mentorship of Dr. David Baker at Indiana University, developing a deep connection with the Indianapolis and Indiana Avenue jazz scenes.

His art, characterized by its dynamic use of acrylics, reflects his approach to painting as both a creative challenge and a source of joy. Strickland described his artistic process as a journey of problem-solving and intuition, often embracing the unpredictable nature of his medium. “It can be fun,” he once said, “but just as often it is maddening.”

CV Art and Frame is renowned for its diverse range of fine art, offering everything from traditional and contemporary pieces to abstract, modern rustic, and photographic works. The gallery provides custom picture framing and hosts revolving exhibitions featuring local, national, and international artists.

For more information about the exhibition and gallery offerings, visit CV Art and Frame’s website or contact the gallery directly.