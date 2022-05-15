local

Bridge replacement, portion of South Franklin Road to close Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works plans to close the portion of South Franklin Road on or after Monday, according to a news release.

IDPW crews will close the portion of South Franklin Road between Southeastern and Troy Avenues to replace the bridge over Miller Ditch.

Local access to residents and housing additions will be maintained, IDPW says.

Franklin Road is expected to fully reopen in late August.

Northbound traffic will be diverted using Southeastern Avenue, Northeastern Avenue, Post Road, and East Troy Avenue to rejoin with Franklin Road during the closure.

Southbound traffic is planned to follow East Troy Avenue, Post Road, Northeastern Avenue and Southeastern Avenue.

When the project is complete, the $980,000 superstructure will have wider travel lanes, and a new six foot sidewalk on the bridge’s westside.