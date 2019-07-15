I-65 roads close on south side for INDOT project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has officially started a major project on I-65 south roads.

Five projects, in total, are set to begin around the city including both full closures and lane restrictions.

INDOT crews will shut down the southbound lanes of 65 from the south split all the way to I-465 on the south side.

The projects being worked on will include resurfacing, pothole patching, bridge repair and more in efforts to get improve road conditions.

The lanes on I-65 south will stay closed for a total of nine days.

INDOT originally wanted to do the work on weekends only, but heavy rains on several weekends in May and June forced the state to shut down the highway for several days in order to complete the project.

Drivers can get around the closure by taking I-70 to I-465 on the east side, then take I-465 to the south side, and get back on I-65.

Here’s the schedule for the INDOT project.

ALL LANES CLOSED

Closures started Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m.

I-65 south lanes will open back up Monday, July 22 by 3 p.m.

You can find out more about the available detours and the other projects going on this week by clicking here.