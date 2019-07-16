Volunteers needed to break Guinness World record for making sandwiches at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, GetGo Cafe will host “Make It to Break It,” bringing together thousands of volunteers from across Indiana to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime, history-making event on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Volunteers have a chance to break a Guinness World Record for most sandwiches made simultaneously.

The previous record was set in 2016 by mobile app TangoTab when 2,586 people came together to break the record in Dallas, Texas.

All sandwiches made at the event will be donated to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

“It’s been such an honor to become a part of the Indianapolis community since opening our first GetGo location in 2015,” said Dan Donovan, GetGo spokesperson.

“Now, as we expand our footprint across the state, we are excited to bring Hoosiers together to break a world record and have a lot of fun doing it,” Donovan said.

Adam Richman, TV personality, culinary traveler, cook and author, is the official “Make It to Break It” event celebrity ambassador and will be at the record attempt to mingle with volunteers.

Though he is most widely known as the host of Travel Channel’s “Man V. Food,” Richman’s résumé has since expanded to include host and co-executive producer of five titles across Travel Channel (“Man V. Food Nation,” “Adam Richman’s Best Sandwich in America,” “Fandemonium,” “Carnivore Chronicles” and “Secret Eats”) and host of NBC’s “Food Fighters.”

Event Details:

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Arrive between Noon-12:30 p.m.

Doors close promptly at 1:15 p.m.

Guinness World Records event takes place at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The event concludes at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Registration for the event is encouraged. Volunteers can sign up online here.