Indianapolis Moms: Managing New Year expectations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s 2025 and many are pledging New Year’s resolutions for self-improvement, but the expectations you put on yourself can be adding to leftover stress from the holidays.

DeAndrea Beaven from Indianapolis Moms joined Daybreak to share how she’s stepping carefully into the New Year and managing her expectations.

Beaven said that it’s common to set goals that are not attainable.

“I know I have, and every year I’m living in the same year because I’m like, maybe next year I’ll get them,” Beaven said.

Limiting the scope of New Year’s resolutions can help, small goals like taking the first step and progressing from there are a great way to ease into resolutions.

Don’t make aim for the end of 2025, “I say month by month. Don’t do, ‘By December I want to do this,’ because by April you don’t care anymore,” Beaven said.

By the end of 2025, many struggle with the fear that they missed out on being productive in the year.

“Take it day by day. Every day I wake up, I set an intention for the day. If it goes great, that’s a bonus. If it doesn’t, I’m not going to fight myself for it,” Beaven said.