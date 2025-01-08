Surgeon general warns of parenting stress as public health issue

INDIANAPOLIS (CONSUMER REPORTS) — Parenting is hard—so hard that the Surgeon General says it has become a public health issue. Consumer Reports has more on what this warning means and offers advice on dealing with stress in a demanding world.

According to the American Psychological Association, 41% of parents say they are so stressed most days they cannot function, and nearly half say their stress is overwhelming.

The stress that parents feel rises to a significant public health issue. Balancing schedules, making countless decisions every day, and not to mention keeping up with kids’ evolving needs can leave parents feeling burned out and exhausted.

Parental burnout can impact your mental health, and mental health struggles can lead to brain fog. If you have difficulty focusing, sluggish thinking, and memory lapses, you might be suffering from brain fog. Talk to your doctor to see if they’d recommend a formal cognitive

assessment.

Here are some other strategies that might help ease your mental load:

Cut back on alcohol and try to eliminate unnecessary medications that can lead to brain fog, such as sleeping pills. Ask your doctor before stopping any meds.

Take steps to put less stress on your memory. For example, consider relying on lists and

avoid multitasking. Practice good sleep hygiene and get regular exercise.

Speaking of getting a good night’s sleep for you and your screen-obsessed kids, consider using your router to restrict internet access after bedtime and prevent those late-night scrolling sessions. This way, you and your kids can sleep more soundly. To limit internet access at night, first, find your router’s IP address; second, access your router’s admin controls; third, set up a Wi-Fi schedule and save your changes.

You’re not alone if you need more help winding down at night. A Consumer Reports survey revealed that more than 70% of Americans have made changes in the quest for a better snooze. These include avoiding caffeine in the afternoon, attempting deep-breathing exercises, or establishing a consistent bedtime routine.