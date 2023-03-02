Meteorological winter ends with the least amount of snow in 25 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter 2022-23 was yet another meteorological winter here in Indianapolis that finished with below-average snowfall. This seems to have become the new normal over the last few seasons. 8 of the last 9 meteorological winters (December to February) have finished with below-normal snow, but this 2022-23 season was different.

From December to February, Indianapolis only picked up 5.7″ of snow. You would have to go back 25 years to the 1997-98 season to find a winter that produced less snow.

So, how did this winter do compared to expectations? Here is the NOAA winter outlook from this past October.

Precipitation was predicted to be above normal and there were no clear signs of where our temperatures would lean.

Despite snowfall being so low, precipitation did finish above average living up to those expectations. Keep in mind precipitation includes rain and melted-down snow. Temperatures finished as the 7th warmest on record.