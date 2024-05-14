10 off-track escapes for local flavor on Speedway’s Main Street

When the engines quiet down at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Main Street Speedway hums with its own unique rhythm. Whether you’re fueling up, looking for fashion finds, or craving a sweet treat, Speedway offers a pit stop for every taste.

For Food:

Indulge in classic favorites at Charlie Brown’s Pancake House and Dawson’s on Main, or opt for newer Speedway newcomer Brozinni. A staple of Indy’s pizza scene, the joint boasts thin-crusted, puffy-rimmed pies that have won over locals for 15 years. With a recent renovation at its South Emerson Avenue flagship and its second location celebrating its upcoming three years in Speedway, this cozy pizzeria is a must-visit.

For Fashion:

Three Sisters and a Trunk curates a diverse collection sourced from Los Angeles, offering everything from vintage books to trendy rompers. Owners Toni Meyer and Marie Hall bring a touch of West Coast style to Main Street.

For Gifts:

Race fans get that the thrill of May is a year-round affair. B. Erin Designs, nestled in Speedway, features a range of products from home decorations to fashion accessories and candles, perfect for expressing your Speedway spirit at any time.

To Shake:

Indulge in a decadent milkshake at Fundae’s to cool off from the late-May heat. Ask for a chocolate-dipped glass and top with an array of treats, it’s a sweet sensation not to be missed.

To Sample:

Foyt Wine Vault sets the scene for a romantic evening, with red and white flights served amidst memorabilia honoring racing legend A.J. Foyt. Private wine-tasting sessions add a touch of exclusivity to this Main Street gem.

To Race:

Get your adrenaline fix at the Dallara IndyCar Factory, where visitors can explore the inner workings of auto racing. From touring the facility to testing a street-legal two-seater car, there’s plenty to satisfy your need for speed.

To Sip:

Daredevil Brewery delights beer enthusiasts with its award-winning IPA, Lift Off. With a $2 growler discount on select days, it’s the perfect place to savor freshly brewed beer along Main Street.

To Play:

Speedway Indoor Karting offers high-speed thrills on a European-style racetrack. Keep an eye out for pro drivers like Conor Daly, who occasionally stop by for a practice run, or join the Sunday Night Knock-Out League for some competitive fun.

To Drink:

Big Woods Speedway channels rustic charm with its log cabin aesthetic and lively country music. Indulge in pulled-pork nachos and Quaff On! beers while soaking in the atmosphere at this local favorite.

To Refuel:

Recharge with a cup of coffee at The Spark, a cozy café sourcing beans from local Indianapolis roasters. Whether you’re a Speedway local or visitor, it’s a welcoming spot to enjoy a sunny afternoon on Main Street.

For more Month of May coverage, visit wishtv.com/may