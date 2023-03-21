2023 AES 500 Festival Parade tickets on sale; grand marshal announced

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 500 Festival announced Tuesday that tickets are on sale for the 2023 AES 500 Festival Parade.

The AES 500 Festival Parade will start at 11:45 a.m. May 27 in downtown Indianapolis. The event will include floats, marching bands, celebrities, and the 33 drivers who will be competing in the Indianapolis 500. The race will be the next day.

The theme for this year’s parade is Fueling May, which celebrates the people, traditions and history that bring May to life.

Parade tickets can be purchased online. Tickets start at $25 and include reserved seating.

Frank Shorter, Olympic gold medalist and winner of the first OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, was announced as this year’s grand marshal.