2023 Indy 500: Back Home Again in Indiana

The singing of “Back Home Again Indiana” is an Indianapolis 500 tradition.

Need a refresher on the lyrics? Here you go!

Back home again in Indiana,

And it seems that I can see

The gleaming candlelight, still shining bright,

Through the sycamores for me.

The new-mown hay sends all its fragrance

From the fields I used to roam.

When I dream about the moonlight on the Wabash,

Then I long for my Indiana home.