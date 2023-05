2023 Indy 500 Blog

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 29: Marcus Ericsson, driver of the #8 Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Honda wins the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Good morning, race fans! The day of the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 has arrived!

6:35 a.m.

6:32 a.m.

6:31 a.m.

The gates are now open at the @IMS Fans are making their way into the track. Leave early and take your time as you travel to the track this morning. Our troopers have had their briefings and are ready to serve today. If you see something, say something. Have a safe day!! pic.twitter.com/R6Z73BBlpJ — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) May 28, 2023

6:30 a.m.

Lena and Hanna are race ready!

6:23 a.m.

6:20 a.m.

6:15 a.m.

Plan ahead! Today’s crowd is expected to be one of the biggest in 25 years!

It's #raceday, and gates are open for the 107th running of the #Indy500 at the #indianapolismotorspeedway. We ask race fans to plan ahead, as the crowd is expected to be one of the biggest in 25 years. Have fun and as always be safe!

Let's Go Racing!!#ThisIsMay pic.twitter.com/IVg24leYq4 — Sgt. Steven Glass (@ISPPeru) May 28, 2023

6:05 a.m.

6 a.m.

INDY 500 FORECAST: Mostly cloudy skies are expected to remain for today. A few sprinkles will be possible south and east of Indy, however dry air should prevent the vast majority of these sprinkles from making it close to the track. High temperatures into the mid-70s. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/6wQV9sp4en — Ryan Morse (@RyanMorseWx) May 28, 2023

Dear Race Fans, Welcome to #Indy500 Race Day. Here is a special message from Roger Penske as we get ready for the greatest day in racing.#INDYCAR | #ThisIsMay pic.twitter.com/MILGRaZBek — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 28, 2023

5:55 a.m.

Phil Sanchez and Alexis Rogers are ready for the gates to open!