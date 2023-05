2023 Indy 500: Catches up with Alex Palou

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alex Palou has been dominating the Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the Grand Prix winner, the pole winner, and he hopes to become the winner of the Indy 500.

Twenty-one drivers have won from the pole — most recently, Simon Pagenaud in 2019. If Palou wins on Sunday, he would be the first driver from Spain to kiss the bricks.

News 8’s Andrew Chernoff catches up to Palou in Gasoline Valley.