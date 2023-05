2023 Indy 500: Catching up with Stefan Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stefan Wilson won’t be competing in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 due to an injury suffered in a Monday practice crash, but he is at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

News 8’s Andrew Chernoff caught up with Stef and Graham Rahal, who will run the Indy 500 in his place for Cusick Motorsports/Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.

Rahal will start the race from the 33rd and final position.