2023 Indy 500: Post-race fast facts

Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2023 Indianapolis 500 is in the books, with Josef Newgarden edging out defending race winner Marcus Ericsson to take the checkered flag for his first-ever “500” victory.

Here are a few other fast facts from the 107th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”!

  • Josef Newgarden captured his first career Indianapolis 500 in his 12th career “500” start. His previous-best finish was third in 2016 for Ed Carpenter Racing.
  • Team Penske earned its 19th Indianapolis 500, extending its event record.
  • Newgarden became the first Tennessee native to win the Indianapolis 500.
  • Newgarden started 17th, the lowest starting position for a “500” winner since Ryan Hunter-Reay won from 19th in 2014.
  • Newgarden is the first American driver to win at Indianapolis since Alexander Rossi in 2016.
  • Newgarden is the ninth driver to win the “500” at age 32. The last was Dan Wheldon in 2011.
  • This is the 10th Indy 500 victory for car No. 2. The last came in 2015 with Juan Pablo Montoya.
  • This is the first Indy 500 win for Chevrolet since Simon Pagenaud won with Team Penske in 2019.
  • Fourteen different drivers led at least one lap on Sunday, tying with 2013 for the second-most ever.
  • There were 52 lead changes, the third-highest in Indy 500 history. The record is 68 in 2014.
  • This is only the third time the “500” has been decided by a last-lap pass. The most recent was in 2011 when Dan Wheldon passed JR Hildebrand on the front straightaway.
  • Benjamin Pedersen was the top-finishing rookie Sunday, in 21st place.
  • Santino Ferrucci’s third-place finish was the best Indianapolis 500 result for AJ Foyt Racing since Eliseo Salazar also finished third in 2000.
  • This is the first Indy 500 with three competition-related red flags, not related to the weather.
  • Helio Castroneves climbed to second place in Indianapolis 500 career miles completed at 10,995, trailing only A.J. Foyt, who has 12,272.5 career miles.
  • Helio Castroneves completed the full 500-mile distance for the 17th time in his Indy 500 race career, extending his record.
  • A record six former winners led the 2023 Indianapolis 500, surpassing the prior race record of five set in 1980, 1981, and 1993.
  • There were 11 lap leaders who finished on the lead lap, beating the event record of nine, set in 2011.

