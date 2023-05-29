2023 Indy 500: Post-race fast facts

Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2023 Indianapolis 500 is in the books, with Josef Newgarden edging out defending race winner Marcus Ericsson to take the checkered flag for his first-ever “500” victory.

Here are a few other fast facts from the 107th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”!

Josef Newgarden captured his first career Indianapolis 500 in his 12th career “500” start. His previous-best finish was third in 2016 for Ed Carpenter Racing.

Team Penske earned its 19th Indianapolis 500, extending its event record.

Newgarden became the first Tennessee native to win the Indianapolis 500.

Newgarden started 17th, the lowest starting position for a “500” winner since Ryan Hunter-Reay won from 19th in 2014.

Newgarden is the first American driver to win at Indianapolis since Alexander Rossi in 2016.

Newgarden is the ninth driver to win the “500” at age 32. The last was Dan Wheldon in 2011.

This is the 10th Indy 500 victory for car No. 2. The last came in 2015 with Juan Pablo Montoya.

This is the first Indy 500 win for Chevrolet since Simon Pagenaud won with Team Penske in 2019.

Fourteen different drivers led at least one lap on Sunday, tying with 2013 for the second-most ever.

There were 52 lead changes, the third-highest in Indy 500 history. The record is 68 in 2014.

This is only the third time the “500” has been decided by a last-lap pass. The most recent was in 2011 when Dan Wheldon passed JR Hildebrand on the front straightaway.

Benjamin Pedersen was the top-finishing rookie Sunday, in 21st place.

Santino Ferrucci’s third-place finish was the best Indianapolis 500 result for AJ Foyt Racing since Eliseo Salazar also finished third in 2000.

This is the first Indy 500 with three competition-related red flags, not related to the weather.

Helio Castroneves climbed to second place in Indianapolis 500 career miles completed at 10,995, trailing only A.J. Foyt, who has 12,272.5 career miles.

Helio Castroneves completed the full 500-mile distance for the 17th time in his Indy 500 race career, extending his record.

A record six former winners led the 2023 Indianapolis 500, surpassing the prior race record of five set in 1980, 1981, and 1993.

There were 11 lap leaders who finished on the lead lap, beating the event record of nine, set in 2011.

