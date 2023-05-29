2023 Indy 500: Post-race fast facts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2023 Indianapolis 500 is in the books, with Josef Newgarden edging out defending race winner Marcus Ericsson to take the checkered flag for his first-ever “500” victory.
Here are a few other fast facts from the 107th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”!
- Josef Newgarden captured his first career Indianapolis 500 in his 12th career “500” start. His previous-best finish was third in 2016 for Ed Carpenter Racing.
- Team Penske earned its 19th Indianapolis 500, extending its event record.
- Newgarden became the first Tennessee native to win the Indianapolis 500.
- Newgarden started 17th, the lowest starting position for a “500” winner since Ryan Hunter-Reay won from 19th in 2014.
- Newgarden is the first American driver to win at Indianapolis since Alexander Rossi in 2016.
- Newgarden is the ninth driver to win the “500” at age 32. The last was Dan Wheldon in 2011.
- This is the 10th Indy 500 victory for car No. 2. The last came in 2015 with Juan Pablo Montoya.
- This is the first Indy 500 win for Chevrolet since Simon Pagenaud won with Team Penske in 2019.
- Fourteen different drivers led at least one lap on Sunday, tying with 2013 for the second-most ever.
- There were 52 lead changes, the third-highest in Indy 500 history. The record is 68 in 2014.
- This is only the third time the “500” has been decided by a last-lap pass. The most recent was in 2011 when Dan Wheldon passed JR Hildebrand on the front straightaway.
- Benjamin Pedersen was the top-finishing rookie Sunday, in 21st place.
- Santino Ferrucci’s third-place finish was the best Indianapolis 500 result for AJ Foyt Racing since Eliseo Salazar also finished third in 2000.
- This is the first Indy 500 with three competition-related red flags, not related to the weather.
- Helio Castroneves climbed to second place in Indianapolis 500 career miles completed at 10,995, trailing only A.J. Foyt, who has 12,272.5 career miles.
- Helio Castroneves completed the full 500-mile distance for the 17th time in his Indy 500 race career, extending his record.
- A record six former winners led the 2023 Indianapolis 500, surpassing the prior race record of five set in 1980, 1981, and 1993.
- There were 11 lap leaders who finished on the lead lap, beating the event record of nine, set in 2011.