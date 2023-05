2023 Indy 500: Race day schedule

The Borg-Warner Trophy contains the faces of former Indianapolis 500 winners. (Image from Video Aired on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wondering what the schedule is for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500? Check it out below!

Schedule of Events:

5 a.m.-1 p.m.: Ticket and Credentials Office Open

6 a.m.-4 p.m.: Public Gates Open

7 a.m.: Snake Pit presented by Coors Light Gates Open

8:15 a.m.: Snake Pit – Jauz Begins

8:45 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks Begins from IMS Museum

8:55 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy Reaches Checkpoint 1 – South Pit Gate

9 a.m.: DJ Slater Begins on Pagoda 3 Stage

9:05 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy Reaches Checkpoint 2 – Pagoda Plaza

9:15 a.m.: Snake Pit – Valentino Khan Begins

10:10 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy arrives at Yard of Bricks

10:25 a.m.: “On The Banks Of The Wabash,” Purdue University Band

10:30 a.m.: Cars to Grid

10:30 a.m.: Snake Pit – Subtronics Begins

10:37 a.m.: Green Flag and Indy 500 Winners Lap

10:44 a.m.: Honorary Starter Receives Green Flag from IU Health Patient – Trackside Stage

10:54 a.m.: Historic Cars Lap

10:55 a.m.: All Cars on the Grid

11:25 a.m.: Military Appreciation Lap

11:47 a.m.: Driver Introductions Begin

12:10 p.m.: U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team Begins Descent

12:18 p.m.: Invocation, Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

12:19 p.m.: Rifle Volley and “Taps”

12:21 p.m.: “God Bless America,” Angela Brown

12:25 p.m.: National Anthem, Jewel

12:27 p.m.: Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 Vipers, 49th Fighter Wing

12:29 p.m.: “Drivers To Your Cars,” Grand Marshal Stephanie Beatriz

12:36 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana,” Jim Cornelison

12:38 p.m.: “Drivers Start Your Engines,” Roger Penske

12:45 p.m.: Green Flag, 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

12:50 p.m.: Snake Pit – Kaskade Begins

2:20 p.m.: Snake Pit – John Summit Begins