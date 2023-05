2023 Indy 500: Will Marcus Ericcson repeat?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Will Marcus Ericsson repeat as winner of the 2023 Indy 500? Ericsson is looking to become a part of a short list of back-to-back winners.

News 8’s Andrew Chernoff catches up with the defending champ in Gasoline Valley.

Marcus Ericson will start 10th in the race.