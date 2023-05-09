9 Marching bands selected to perform in AES 500 Festival Parade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nine marching bands have been selected from across the U.S. to perform in the 67th annual AES 500 Festival Parade this month in downtown Indianapolis.

On May 27, the AES 500 Festival parade will have nine nationally recognized bands that will march the downtown streets of Indy. More than 200,000 people are expected to be in attendance as the selected marching bands will perform and help celebrate this year’s theme, Fueling May! 🏁

Below is a list of bands expected to perform.

Returning Bands

Indiana All-Star Marching Band, National Band Association (Zionsville, Ind.)

Clearfield Bison Band, Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School (Clearfield, Pa.)

Indianapolis Public Schools All-City Marching Band (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Purdue All-American Marching Band, Purdue University (West Lafayette, Ind.)

Speedway 500 Regiment, Speedway High School (Speedway, Ind.)

38th Infantry Division Band, Indiana National Guard (Indianapolis, Ind.)

The Force Of Winchester, Winchester Community High School (Winchester, Ind.)

Tiger Pride Band, Northwestern High School (Kokomo, Ind.)

New Bands

Montgomery County United Band and Guard, Crawfordsville, North Montgomery, and Southmont Schools (Montgomery County, Ind.)

“We are thrilled to have these talented musicians as a part of this year’s AES 500 Festival Parade,” said Bob Bryant, president, and CEO of the 500 Festival. “Their lively performances will bring an elated energy and spirit to the city’s biggest race-weekend celebration!”

There will also be multiple guests featured and VIP appearances including actors, civic leaders, 500 Festival Board Directors, Indianapolis Motor Speedway executives, athletes, and more.

VIP Guestlist

Eric Holcomb – Honorable Governor of Indiana

Joe Hogsett – Honorable Mayor of Indianapolis

Frank Shorter – Grand Marshal

Sarah Fisher O’Gara – Chair of 500 Festival Board of Directors

Doug Boles – Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Tara Cocanower – Indiana Teacher of the Year

Players from the Indy Eleven

Carl Erskine’s family and Ted Green

Six OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Alumnae who have run every race since inception

All the fun will begin at 11:45 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis, and the parade will start at 12 p.m.