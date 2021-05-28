Month of May

A scaled back Carb Day returns to IMS

by: Hanna Mordoh
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Friday is Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The final practice before the Indy 500.

Gates open to fans at 8 a.m. and tickets are still available online.

Kids 15 and under get in free.

It will be a scaled-back Carb Day and rain could be a factor for drivers and fans.

Some traditional Carb Day staples are cancelled, such as concerts and the pit stop challenge.

It’s back to the basics for drivers and is a last chance to be behind the wheel for their final practice laps with hot laps starting at 11 a.m. The two-hour practice session will offer drivers a close simulation of how it will feel on race day.

Rain could be a bit of an issue on Friday. The Storm Track 8 weather teams is tracking a chance for scattered showers in the morning and throughout the day.

This is the first time fans are back for Carb Day in two years, so nothing will rain on this parade or the simple excitement at IMS.

There are a lot of safety measures in place at the track, such as masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer stations to make Carb Day and the Indy 500 possible.

