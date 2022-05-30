Month of May

Andretti and an accordion: Guinness World Record will be attempted at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind (WISH) — After Sunday’s electrifying race, the end of race week will come to perhaps an even more electrifying end. 3-time World Accordion Champion Cory Pesaturo will attempt to set a new Guinness World Record, for the fastest a vehicle has been driven with an on-board live performance.

No, Pesaturo will not be driving and playing his custom-made accordion. He will be driven in a two-seater Dallara IndyCar by IndyCar legend Marco Andretti.

This attempt is not as easy as it sounds, as playing an accordion requires both hands and arms, using all ten fingers, while moving the accordion bellows in and out simultaneously. This is increasingly difficult as the vehicle gains speed and hits its turns on the track — increasing G-force on Pesaturo.

Expected average speed for the on-board live performance is 200 mph, while topping out at 220 mph on straightaways.

Pesaturo set a new Guinness World Record in 2017 for the longest accordion performance, playing his accordion for over 32 hours.