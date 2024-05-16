Artists paints scenes from Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Search
Local artist paints scenes from IMS

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis artist spent Thursday morning crafting a painting of his view of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Justin Vining’s specialty is starting and finishing his works all on location.

Even with race cars passing him at over 200 mph, he managed to get the perfect shot.

The year 2024 happens to be Vining’s seventh year at the race track. He’s got over 100 paintings of the cars, the pagoda and the fans to prove it.

