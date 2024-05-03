Behind the Bricks: Cashing in on the past

Zach Horrall discusses Behind the Bricks visit to cash room and opening of old safes

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — In a figurative sense, the Behind the Bricks podcast always unlocks the past, taking us to unseen, off-limits, or unsung spots around Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In the newest episode, though, the phrase is literal: it truly unlocks the past.

“Years ago, it was cash. Cash only! We didn’t take credit,” IMS President Doug Boles tells his audience.

Long before its current form of a fully cashless facility, the Speedway was exactly the opposite. With no cards accepted, the track handled massive amounts of money daily, especially when the Month of May referred to a solid four-plus week of racing.

“300,000 plus people, you need a place to put the cash back in the day,” Boles explains as he takes the viewer on a tour of a now-idle “cash room” underneath the grandstands. “So if you bought from a ticket taker or you bought at a concession stand, or it may be a merch store, you would have brought that cash here so that it could have been counted by the finance folks on the other side of these windows.”

It is here that Boles reveals a secret hidden in plain sight for decades: During the trip from the cash register to the vaults, the dollars and cents are in deep disguise.

“That cash would have gotten to this room through people dressed like fans, carrying it in coolers. You would have no idea they were bringing it right here to get counted at the end of race day.”

As for the “unlocking” part of the podcast, Boles plays the role of safecracker.

(Provided Photo/IMS Productions)



He and an expert essentially break into two decommissioned safes to see what, if anything, is left inside. Without spoiling the surprise, it’s accurate to say Boles does not walk away empty-handed.

To see the podcast, visit any of the IMS social media channels. To listen on the go, visit the All Indiana Podcast Network.