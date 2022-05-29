Cannons fire, opening gates to Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A tradition like none other: the firing of a cannon to signal the opening of the gates to the Indianapolis 500.
- READ: Minute-by-minute planner for the 2022 Indianapolis 500
- STREAM: Catch Daybreak Raceday from the Indianapolis 500
All week, racing fans have been anticipating the greatest race located in the racing capital of the world.
Now, they are able to enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the firing of the cannon, supplemented with celebratory fireworks as the sun rises on race day.