Month of May

Cannons fire, opening gates to Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A tradition like none other: the firing of a cannon to signal the opening of the gates to the Indianapolis 500.

All week, racing fans have been anticipating the greatest race located in the racing capital of the world.

Now, they are able to enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the firing of the cannon, supplemented with celebratory fireworks as the sun rises on race day.