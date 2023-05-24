Search
Castroneves to race over his name at start/finish line in this year's Indy 500

by: Andrew Chernoff
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Helio Castroneves is hoping to make history on Sunday in the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Castroneves, a four-time winner of the Indy 500, hopes to become the first driver in history to win five Indianapolis 500s. “It’s just a dream come true every time I come over here,” said Castroneves.

This year, there will be something new on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval that brings a smile to Castroneves’ face — a bronze brick at the start/finish line has his name engraved in it, recognizing his four wins in the 500.

“That is cool,” said Castroneves. “That is actually really cool.”

The brick was unveiled in February. Three other engraved bricks were also placed at the start/finish line recognizing the other four-time winners, A.J. Foyt, Al Unser, and Rick Mears.

“(To) have your name cemented into the speedway, I don’t think I understand how incredible it is,” Castroneves said. “Maybe a few generations in my family probably are going to say, ‘Hey. This guy did pretty good right?'”

Castroneves will start 20th in Sunday’s race.

